Allen was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Allen was competing for the backup catcher job with the Athletics during spring training and hit .261 with one home run, two runs, two RBI and seven strikeouts over 12 Cactus League games. He'll begin the year in the minors, while Aramis Garcia should serve as the primary backup behind Sean Murphy at catcher.
