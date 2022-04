Allen (undisclosed) was placed on the restricted list ahead of Friday's series opener at Toronto, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It appears Allen is unvaccinated and unable to travel to Canada, so he, along with relievers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead, will move to the restricted list for this weekend. Christian Bethancourt was added to the major-league roster for catching depth in Toronto behind Sean Murphy and Stephen Vogt.