Allen will open the season as the A's backup catcher as the team informed Jonah Heim he won't be making the season-opening roster.

Both young catchers had impressive showings in spring and summer training, but Allen will begin the 60-game slate as the reserve option to starter Sean Murphy. Heim will be a member of the three-man taxi squad and will quickly be able to join the team if there are any roster openings. Allen made his big-league debut with the Padres last season and appeared in 34 games before being traded to the Athletics for Jurickson Profar in December.