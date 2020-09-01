The Athletics optioned Allen to their alternate training site Sunday.
Allen served as the Athletics' 29th man for the club's doubleheader Saturday against the Astros. While Oakland hasn't played since the twin bill after a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the team still needed to cut down to 28 players in advance of its next game, so Allen found himself as the odd man out. Jonah Heim will stick with the big club as the No. 2 catcher behind top option Sean Murphy.
