Allen was optioned to Oakland's alternate training site Monday.
He hit .194 with a 14:1 K:BB in 31 at-bats this season as the backup catcher. Jonah Heim was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: OK after taking bat to helmet•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Finds success at plate•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Ejected from Sunday's game•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Hits first big-league homer•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Secures backup job•
-
Athletics' Austin Allen: Works on defense during shutdown•