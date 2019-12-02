Allen was traded to the Athletics on Monday in exchange for Jurickson Profar, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Allen made his major-league debut for the Padres in 2019, where he hit .215/.282/.277 with three RBI and 21 strikeouts over 71 plate appearances. He'll likely remain as a backup catcher heading into 2020 behind Sean Murphy (knee) and Josh Phegley.