Beck is slashing .294/.337/.372 with a home run and five stolen bases across 350 plate appearances for Low-A Beloit this season.

Though Beck was held in high esteem for his plus speed when the Athletics selected him out of high school in the first round of the 2017 first-year player draft, the 19-year-old has yet to churn out gaudy stolen-base totals. Through 524 career plate appearances, Beck has stolen only 12 bags in 17 attempts. The outfielder has at least shown better plate skills in 2018 after struggling to make contact at the rookie-ball level, but he'll need to make more of an impact with his baserunning to raise his long-term outlook as a fantasy asset.