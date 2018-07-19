Athletics' Austin Beck: Not raking in steals at Low-A
Beck is slashing .294/.337/.372 with a home run and five stolen bases across 350 plate appearances for Low-A Beloit this season.
Though Beck was held in high esteem for his plus speed when the Athletics selected him out of high school in the first round of the 2017 first-year player draft, the 19-year-old has yet to churn out gaudy stolen-base totals. Through 524 career plate appearances, Beck has stolen only 12 bags in 17 attempts. The outfielder has at least shown better plate skills in 2018 after struggling to make contact at the rookie-ball level, but he'll need to make more of an impact with his baserunning to raise his long-term outlook as a fantasy asset.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Machado trade could hurt other Dodgers
The Manny Machado is a big win for the Dodgers, but it'll eventually come at the expense of...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
How much difference can an extra game or two make? In a short week, plenty. Scott White shares...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 17
The short week after the All-Star break eliminates the possibility for two-start pitchers,...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...