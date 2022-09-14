Pruitt gave up two earned runs on two hits while striking out a batter in one inning of relief in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers.

Though Pruitt tossed five no-hit innings when he was needed for a spot start against the White Sox last weekend, the Athletics won't give the right-hander an extended audition in the rotation. After faltering in his relief outing Tuesday, Pruitt now sits on an unremarkable 4.53 ERA and 12.8 K-BB% over 47.2 innings on the season.