Pruitt was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Monday.
Pruitt recorded his first save of the season Sunday against the Mariners but will lose his spot on the 40-man roster a day later. He's posted a 4.78 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 37.2 innings over 27 relief appearances in the majors this year, and it's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
