Pruitt will report to Triple-A Las Vegas to begin the 2023 season, Ben Ross of MLB.com reports.
Pruitt re-signed with Oakland in January on a minor-league deal that included an invitation to MLB spring training, but he never made a serious push for a spot on the Opening Day roster after making just four relief appearances in Cactus League play before experiencing back tightness following his most recent outing March 18. The right-hander checked out fine following a bullpen session Saturday, so he at least looks like he'll be ready to go when Las Vegas begins its season March 31.
