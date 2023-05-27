Pruitt will operate as the Athletics' opening pitcher Saturday versus Houston, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Pruitt will draw a second straight start after serving as the opener Wednesday against the Mariners, tossing a scoreless first inning while allowing two hits. Hogan Harris was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday and he'll handle the bulk relief role following Pruitt.
