The Athletics outrighted Pruitt to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old right-hander didn't attract any interest on the waiver wire after producing a 4.78 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 37.2 innings out of the Oakland bullpen this season prior to being designated for assignment Monday. He'll remain in the organization as a depth reliever.
