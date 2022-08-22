Pruitt picked up the save in Sunday's 5-3 victory over Seattle. He allowed no runs on no hits and no walks over two-thirds of an inning. He did not record a strikeout.

With the save Sunday, Pruitt is now the fifth Oakland reliever to record a save this season. Manager Mark Kotsay decided to go with Dany Jimenez in the eighth inning as the Mariners had the heart of the lineup due up. Despite recording the save Sunday, It is unlikely that Pruitt will see many more save opportunities as the A's turned to its top five options earlier in the game after starter JP Sears completed just five innings.