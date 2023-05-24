Pruitt will serve as the Athletics' opener Wednesday against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Ken Waldichuk (calf) had been the listed starter for Oakland, but he is now instead expected to work in bulk relief. Pruitt carries a 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB in 10.2 innings this season out of the A's bullpen.