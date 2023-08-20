The Athletics placed Pruitt on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain.

Oakland called up Dany Jimenez from Triple-A Las Vegas to provide the club with another right-handed arm out of the bullpen while Pruitt is on the shelf. Depending on the severity of the strain, Pruitt could be done for the season and may even need Tommy John surgery to address the injury. More information on the extent of Pruitt's injury should come within the next few days once he undergoes additional testing. The 33-year-old has compiled a 2.98 ERA and 1.16 WHIP while striking out 30 over 48.1 innings this season.