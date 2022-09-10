Pruitt registered a no-decision during Friday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox, striking out two without allowing a hit, walk or run in five innings.

Making a spot start in place of James Kaprielian (finger) for his first turn of the season, Pruitt entirely shutdown Chicago's offense other than two errors. He fired 41 of 55 pitches for strikes with 10 of the swinging variety and was in line for the win until the Oakland bullpen surrendered five runs in the ninth inning. Pruitt possesses a 4.24 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 46.2 innings and may have earned another turn through the rotation with the excellent performance.