Pruitt will start Friday's game against the White Sox, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pruitt has been back in the majors for just under two weeks, and he'll make his first big-league start of the season Friday after James Kaprielian (finger) was a late scratch. Pruitt doesn't tend to pitch many innings out of the bullpen, so it's possible that he's utilized as an opener during Friday's matchup.
More News
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Back in big leagues•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Outrighted to minors•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Records first save Sunday•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Takes first loss Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Steps up in long relief•