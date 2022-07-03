Pruitt allowed a run on two hits and struck out six over 4.1 innings during Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.

Pruitt took over in the second inning after Frankie Montas (shoulder) exited the game early. This was Pruitt's longest outing of the season, and his third of three or more innings in 12 appearances overall. The right-hander has a 4.42 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB through 18.1 innings. It seems unlikely for the 32-year-old to be an option as a spot starter if Montas has to miss time -- Pruitt saw some starts in the minors in 2021 but hasn't regularly worked in that role since 2016.