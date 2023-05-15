Pruitt (0-1) took the loss against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing two earned runs on two hits over one-third of an inning.

Pruitt allowed two of the three hitters he faced to reach safely, surrendering a leadoff double to Adolis Garcia and an RBI single to Jonah Heim. Pruitt was charged with an additional run when Heim subsequently came across on a Leody Taveras fielder's choice, saddling the right-hander with the loss and his second multi-earned-run outing in the last four trips to the mound.