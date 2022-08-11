Pruitt (0-1) took the loss in extra innings against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on one hit over one inning.
Pruitt needed only nine pitches to get through his one frame, but he allowed a go-ahead RBI double to Magneuris Sierra that plated inning-opening runner Steven Duggar with what turned out to be the winning run. The right-hander has had a rocky second half thus far, posting a 9.00 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in four innings across five appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Steps up in long relief•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Back on track Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Strong in long relief Saturday•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Contract selected by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Austin Pruitt: Inks minor-league deal with Oakland•
-
Marlins' Austin Pruitt: Outrighted to Triple-A•