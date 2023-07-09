Pruitt (1-6) took the loss against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing four earned runs on four hits over 1.2 innings. He didn't walk a batter or record a strikeout.

Pruitt drew a spot start with Paul Blackburn unable to go due to an illness, but the right-hander never found his footing. Pruitt allowed three runs himself in the opening frame via a Justin Turner single and Alex Verdugo two-run home run before also being charged with an additional run after getting the hook in the second. The 33-year-old still sports a solid 3.90 ERA and acceptable 1.24 WHIP across 24 appearances (four starts) despite Saturday's stumble, but he's managed to record only two holds on the campaign while forging his crooked won-loss record.