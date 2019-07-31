Athletics' Beau Taylor: Called up by Athletics
Taylor was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Taylor will back up Chris Herrmann with Josh Phegley (thumb) heading to the injured list. Taylor hit .211/.375/.526 in eight games for Oakland earlier in the season.
