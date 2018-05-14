Taylor is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Nashville with Bruce Maxwell unable to travel with the team to Canada for an upcoming four-game series against the Blue Jays due to his pending legal issue, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Maxwell is yet to be sentenced for an Oct. 2017 incident that originally involved a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Although the reserve backstop reached a plea agreement on April 13, his pending sentencing leaves him ineligible to enter Canada due to their immigration policy. As a result, Taylor, who's slashing .286/.415/.364 with no home runs and 11 RBI over 25 games with Triple-A Nashville, is one potential candidate to fill in behind starter Jonathan Lucroy. If he's called up, Taylor, who's impressed with improved defense recently, would likely be looking at a 10-day stay with the big-league club at a minimum, as Maxwell would be required to spend at least that much time with the Sounds if he's sent down.