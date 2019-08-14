Taylor was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Wednesday.

Taylor was removed from the major-league club when the team acquired Dustin Garneau on August 3, but he now finds himself removed from the 40-man roster. In nine big-league games this season, Taylor went 4-for-22 with two home runs and six strikeouts. The Athletics selected the contract of Corban Joseph and optioned Nick Martini to Triple-A Las Vegas in corresponding moves.

More News
Our Latest Stories