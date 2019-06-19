Athletics' Beau Taylor: Hits first big-league homer
Taylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 16-2 rout of the Orioles.
His third-inning shot off Gabriel Ynoa was one of six Oakland homers on the night, but it was Taylor's first in the major leagues. He'll likely continue to draw one in every three starts or so as Josh Phegley's backup until the A's get healthier behind the plate.
