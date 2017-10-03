Taylor finalized a minor-league contract with Oakland on Tuesday.

Coming off a year in which he was suspended for 50 games, Taylor impressed in limited opportunities. He hit .309/.385/.485 at Double-A Midland before being promoted to Triple-A Nashville, where he finished the year. He will likely start next season at Triple-A, but look for the 27-year-old to get a chance at the major leagues if he continues this production at the plate.