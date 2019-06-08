Taylor will be called up for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics will use their extra man on a catcher after Nick Hundley left the afternoon game with back spasms. The severity of Hundley's injury (and by extension, whether or not Taylor will remain on the roster) remains to be seen. Taylor appeared in seven games for Oakland last season and has a 297/.450/.492 slash line in 38 games for Triple-A Las Vegas this year.