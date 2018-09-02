Taylor had his contract purchased by the Athletics on Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Taylor has spent the entire 2018 season at Triple-A Nashville, and has a .248/.360/.348 slash line with 89 strikeouts in 302 at-bats. The 28-year-old is unlikely to see many opportunities behind the plate if Jonathan Lucroy and Josh Phegley remain healthy over the final month of the regular season.