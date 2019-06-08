Taylor is likely to remain on the Athletics' roster after Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers as Nick Hundley was placed on the 10-day injured list with back spasms, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It initially seemed as though Taylor might be up for just one day in order to make sure someone could back up Josh Phegley for the nightcap, but he'll be needed for longer than that. The 29-year-old hit .297/.450/.492 in 38 games for Triple-A Las Vegas but is unlikely to play often unless Phegley also gets injured.