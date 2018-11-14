Taylor re-signed Monday with the Athletics on a minor-league contract, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The contract likely includes an invitation to big-league spring training, though the 28-year-old is a long shot to crack to the Opening Day roster. Taylor will most likely be destined for the Athletics' Pacific Coast League affiliate in Las Vegas after slashing .248/.360/.348 across 431 plate appearances at Triple-A Nashville in 2018.

