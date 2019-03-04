Athletics' Beau Taylor: Sent to minor-league camp
Taylor was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Taylor got a taste of big-league action in 2018, going 1-for-5 with a double and a walk in seven games. After being dismissed from major-league camp, he's slated to begin the 2019 season with Triple-A Las Vegas.
