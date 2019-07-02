Athletics' Beau Taylor: Sent to minors
Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Taylor appeared in eight games for Oakland, hitting .211 but grabbing a pair of home runs. He's no longer needed as the backup catcher with Chris Herrmann returning from knee surgery.
