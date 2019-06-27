Athletics' Beau Taylor: Snaps scoreless tie
Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Taylor squared up on an Adam Wainwright offering in the fourth inning to snap a scoreless deadlock. It was the backup catcher's second career homer and gave him a round tripper in each of his last two starts. Despite the recent production, Taylor's big-league tenure could soon come to an end with veteran Chris Herrmann (knee) appearing to be close to activation from his season-long stay on the injured list.
