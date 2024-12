The Athletics signed Bowden to a minor-league contract Dec. 9.

Bowden, 30, pitched at Triple-A Gwinnett in the Atlanta organization this past season, posting a 4.03 ERA and 35:17 K:BB across 29 innings. The right-handed reliever's lone major-league experience came back in 2021, when he held a 6.56 ERA in 39 appearances with the Rockies.