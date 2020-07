Bracewell was added to the Athletics' player pool on Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old righty has yet to make his big-league debut, and he remains off the team's 40-man roster, so he's still not particularly close to getting the call. He pitched primarily as a reliever last season for the first time since 2016, posting a 3.13 ERA in 72 innings with Triple-A Las Vegas.