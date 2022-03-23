McKinney, who's currently signed to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training, is a candidate for the Athletics' open first base job, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

McKinney made his Cactus League debut Sunday and went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, starting that game at first base. The 27-year-old was in right field Tuesday against the Royals while fellow candidate Dalton Kelly took his turn at the position, but the lefty-swinging McKinney, who's flashed some pop in a pair of big-league stints thus far in his career, could make a case for the strong side of a platoon with an impressive enough spring at the plate.