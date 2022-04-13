McKinney isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rays.
McKinney started four of the first five games of the season and went 2-for-14 with a homer, two runs, two RBI and two walks. Seth Brown will serve as the designated hitter while Jed Lowrie starts at first base against left-hander Shane McClanahan.
