McKinney isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
McKinney went 0-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts in his last two starts, but he'll retreat to the bench with lefty Hyun Jin Ryu on the mound for Toronto. Jed Lowrie will serve as the designated hitter and bat third.
