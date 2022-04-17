McKinney is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

McKinney has typically been a fixture in Oakland's lineup versus right-handed pitching to begin the season, but he'll take a seat in the series finale against Toronto righty Alek Manoah. With Chad Pinder and Seth Brown manning the corner-outfield spots, the recently recalled Christian Bethancourt will be replacing McKinney in the starting nine at first base.