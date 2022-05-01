McKinney is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

McKinney will head to the bench after going 0-for-7 while starting in both of the Athletics' last two contests. Ramon Laureano (suspension) is one week away from being cleared to make his season debut with Oakland, and McKinney looks like one of the top candidates to lose out on at-bats in the outfield once that happens. McKinney is sitting on a miserable .111/.180/.200 slash line through 50 plate appearances this season.