Sullivan was acquired by the Athletics from the Phillies in return for outfielder Cristian Pache.

Sullivan has been in the Philadelphia system since 2021, and the right-hander posted 4.59 ERA with a 77:36 K:BB over 51 innings with Double-A Reading last season. The 23-year-old projects as a middle-innings arm at the major-league level, and he could make his MLB debut for the rebuilding Athletics at some point this summer.