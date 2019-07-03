Athletics' Blake Treinen: Activated Wednesday
Treinen (shoulder) was activated from the injured list prior to Wednesday's game against the Twins, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Treinen made a remarkably quick recovery from a rotator cuff strain, and for what it's worth, he gave up three runs on four hits in one inning in his lone rehab appearance at Triple-A. He will presumably return to being Oakland's closer, but Liam Hendriks may still get the occassional save chance, given how well he has pitched of late.
More News
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Hit hard in rehab outing•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Rehab appearance cemented•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Successful bullpen session•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Throws off flat ground•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Out with strained rotator cuff•
-
Athletics' Blake Treinen: Notches 16th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...