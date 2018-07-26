Treinen grabbed his 26th save in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday, striking out the side on 12 pitches in a perfect ninth inning.

Treinen mowed through the trio of Robinson Chirinos, Ryan Rua and Carlos Tocci in his one frame, slamming the door after Khris Davis had slugged a two-out, two-run, go-ahead home run in the top half of the ninth. The right-hander has quickly rebounded from a blown save Saturday against the Giants, posting back-to-back saves over the first last two nights against the Rangers.