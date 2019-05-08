Manager Bob Melvin said that Treinen (elbow) is available to pitch Tuesday versus the Reds, Rusty Simmons of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Treinen was unavailable Saturday and Sunday due to right elbow discomfort and hasn't seen game action in over a week, but has apparently progressed enough to be cleared for a return. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Athletics remain somewhat cautious with his usage in the immediate term.