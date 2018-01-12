Athletics' Blake Treinen: Avoids arbitration
Treinen (finger) agreed to a one-year deal with Oakland on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
This marks the second offseason he was arbitration eligible. Treinen underwent minor surgery to remove a cyst from his middle finger in October, but should be completely healed and ready for the start of spring training. In 2017, the right-hander posted a 3.93 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 75.2 innings split between Washington and Oakland.
