Treinen (finger) agreed to a one-year deal with Oakland on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

This marks the second offseason he was arbitration eligible. Treinen underwent minor surgery to remove a cyst from his middle finger in October, but should be completely healed and ready for the start of spring training. In 2017, the right-hander posted a 3.93 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 75.2 innings split between Washington and Oakland.