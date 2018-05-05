Treinen got the save against the Orioles on Friday, striking out one without allowing any baserunners to close out Oakland's 6-4 victory.

A day after he threw two innings and picked up his second win of the season, Treinen got his fourth save of the year with a drama-free effort against Baltimore - a refreshing sight a day after he allowed six baserunners in those two innings. While his 1.40 WHIP is probably a bit higher than fantasy owners would like, he's been doing a good job of working out of trouble as evidenced by his 1.20 ERA and 18:5 K:BB over 15 innings of work. The A's also seem comfortable with giving him a higher volume workload than a typical closer, as he's now thrown more than one inning in seven of his 10 appearances so far this season.