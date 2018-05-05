Treinen got the save against the Orioles on Friday, striking out one without allowing any baserunners to close out Oakland's 6-4 victory.

A day after he threw two innings and picked up his second win of the season, Treinen got his fourth save of the year with a drama-free effort against Baltimore - a refreshing sight a day after he allowed six baserunners in those two innings. While his 1.40 WHIP is probably a bit higher than fantasy owners would like, he's been doing a good job of working out of trouble as evidenced by his 1.20 ERA and 18:5 K:BB over 15 innings of work. The A's also seem comfortable with giving him a higher volume workload than a typical closer, as he's now thrown more than one inning in seven of his 10 appearances so far this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories