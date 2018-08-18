Treinen (6-2) got the win against the Astros on Friday, striking out three over a scoreless inning in Oakland's 4-3 extra-inning victory. He had one walk.

The lights-out righty has been one of the best save artists in the game this season, but he chipped in with his sixth win in this contest thanks to a game-ending solo blast from teammate Matt Olson. Treinen has been mind-bogglingly dominant in 2018, as he's limited opponents to just six earned runs over his entire season of work that has spanned 62 innings, leaving him with an unbelievable 0.87 ERA.