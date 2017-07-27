Athletics' Blake Treinen: Blows fourth save of season
Treinen allowed a solo home run to Kendrys Morales in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game, blowing his fourth save of the 2017 campaign during Tuesday's contest with the Blue Jays.
Treinen had been doing well recently, earning three straight holds over his last three appearances this past week. During that span, he allowed just one baserunner in 3.1 innings, while striking out four. In Thursday's affair, Treinen was called upon with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, getting Justin Smoak to pop out with one runner on. But he was unable to navigate the A's out of Toronto, blowing his second save in six appearances after coming to Oakland in a trade on July 16.
