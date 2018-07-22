Treinen was charged with his fourth blown save of the season in an extra-innings win over the Giants on Saturday, allowing an earned run on a hit, two walks and a wild pitch over two innings. He also recorded three strikeouts.

It was a rare stumble for Treinen, who'd been brought on in his customary ninth-inning role to preserve a 3-2 lead. The frame started out positively enough with Buster Posey and Pablo Sandoval both being retired on groundouts, but Allen Hanson was able to reach on a swinging strike three due to Treinen's wild pitch. A Hunter Pence double then plated the game-tying run, ultimately sending the contest into extras. Given his overall success this season, Treinen is still likely to serve as the Athletics' primary closer in the wake of the acquisition of Jeurys Familia from the Mets, but he could yield occasional save opportunities to the latter in the second half.