Athletics' Blake Treinen: Blows fourth save
Treinen was charged with his fourth blown save of the season in an extra-innings win over the Giants on Saturday, allowing an earned run on a hit, two walks and a wild pitch over two innings. He also recorded three strikeouts.
It was a rare stumble for Treinen, who'd been brought on in his customary ninth-inning role to preserve a 3-2 lead. The frame started out positively enough with Buster Posey and Pablo Sandoval both being retired on groundouts, but Allen Hanson was able to reach on a swinging strike three due to Treinen's wild pitch. A Hunter Pence double then plated the game-tying run, ultimately sending the contest into extras. Given his overall success this season, Treinen is still likely to serve as the Athletics' primary closer in the wake of the acquisition of Jeurys Familia from the Mets, but he could yield occasional save opportunities to the latter in the second half.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...