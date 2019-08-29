Athletics' Blake Treinen: Charged with loss
Treinen (6-5) took the loss against the Royals on Wednesday after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while failing to record any outs.
Replacing starter Tanner Roark in the seventh inning, Treinen came into a tied 4-4 game and quickly loaded up the bases on back-to-back singles and a walk. He then gave up an RBI single to Hunter Dozier before getting yanked, leaving it up to Jake Diekman to finish off the inning. Across 51 games this season, the right-hander owns a 4.86 ERA and 1.62 WHIP.
